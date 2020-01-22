Planters Kills Off Mr. Peanut As Company Mascot

104 years. That is how long Mr. Peanut was the mascot representing the brand Planters. As of Wednesday afternoon, that changed.

It was announced that Mr. Peanut would no longer represent the brand. What exactly happened? What's the reasoning behind it?

Planters literally killed him. Not once, but reallllly made sure we knew he was dead.

@MrPeanut tweeted, with the account newly renamed the Estate of Mr. Peanut. “In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut.” Then, they released the commercial.

Samantha Hess, Planters’ brand manager at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement, “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time.”

She also teased that the stunt has something to do with the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

We encourage fans to tune in to Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.

However, fans are reacting in a bunch of different ways.

Honestly, was it necessary for them to make him tragically die? It wasn't enough that he fell off the cliff saving cators Wesley Snipes (“Coming 2 America”) and Matt Walsh (“Veep”), after a tragic accident in the Nutmobile. Nope, they needed to make sure the Nutmobile caught on fire. Seems a little dramatic to us.

Either way, may Mr. Peanut rest in peace.

[NY POST]