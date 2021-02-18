A Rochester Man is One Million Dollars Richer Thanks to Mountain Dew

A man from the Rochester, New York area is $1 Million richer, and it's all thanks to the efforts of Mountain Dew during the Superbowl.

Millions of Americans turned on their televisions to watch the Superbowl on Sunday, Feb. 2nd, the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That includes Ryan DePaul of Rochester, whose life is now a lot different thanks to tuning in.

Commercials are a big part of the game, so it's a good thing that DePaul paid attention. Mountain Dew challenged viewers to correctly count the exact number of Mountain Dew Major Melon bottles in their ad and tweet their guess. People had three chances, and he actually guessed right on his very first try.

“I knew it was coming, and my correct answer, if I’m not mistaken, was the first try — was my very first guess — which is mind blowing to me, but I’m watching and I’m counting as we are watching on TV, and then at one point, at the end of the commercial, a trunk opens and all these bottles fly out of it, so I’m thinking, ‘Okay, add 50 or so to it,'” DePaul said according to News 10. “Well, then me and my roommate argued for a little bit over the different numbers we had, and we put it in, and I guess, I won that argument.”

He says he's planning to use the money to travel once restrictions from the pandemic are lifted, buying a new vehicle and saving for retirement.

Get our free mobile app

What would YOU do if you won a million dollars? Let us know inside our station app.