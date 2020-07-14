Get Paid $5,000 To Eat Cheese For a Year

If you're a lover of cheese here in Central NY and you're looking for your calling in life, did you consider working in the cheese tasting industry? Maybe you didn't know that was a thing? It is thanks to the company Wisps.

According to Bustle, Whisps is in search of someone to join its Whisps Cheese Board. Job title? The Next "Big Cheese."

As a member of the Whisps Cheese Board, you’ll assist in monthly product quality tests, evaluate new flavors, brainstorm new product ideas, and serve as a Whisps brand ambassador. This means you're getting paid to eat, think and talk about cheese.

The person chosen for the job will receive monthly shipments of Whisps Cheese Crisps right to their door, and get to try some secret flavors sent throughout the year. They’ll receive quarterly curated cheese boards from the popular artisanal cheese retailer Murray’s Cheese and cheese wheels from Whisps’ exclusive cheese provider. Also, they’ll get $5,000 in cash.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If that's not enough, you'll receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2022 World Cheese Championship. You’ll get trained by an artisan cheesemaker on how to evaluate cheese. You’ll learn how to create the ideal cheese board by an expert at Murray’s Cheese. You’ll even receive Whisps swag and gear

Five thousand dollars to have a job surrounded around cheese? SIGN ME UP.

Interested in applying? You must meet the following requirements:

Be a “true cheese fanatic”

Experience working collaborating and working with a team

Not work for a competing cheese company

Love Whisps

You'll be required to fill out some basic information and answer some cheese related questions. You’ll have until July 25 to apply, and Whisps will announce their winner on the same day.

Considering the fact that the Little Fall's Cheese Festival was canceled for this year, and that draws in a lot of Central New Yorkers who have a love for cheese - I'm confident someone from our area qualifies for this role. Good luck!