Our ‘Last Snack Standing’ Game Comes to Exciting Concusion

It all began on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 when we learned we'd be quarantined for an indefinite period of time. It came to a close on Monday, June 1st, 2020.

Last Snack Standing is over. The game we created with our office vending machine, challenging people to guess which item would be the last one chosen, lasted 68 days. As essential workers, we continued to go about our radio business, and feed dollars into the vending machine so we could feed ourselves. Visitors, including our vending machine supplier, were not allowed into our building, so the inventory slowly dwindled.

For those of you who've been following the drama and rooting for your pick, the winner (loser?) is...the Nature Valley Granola Bar. Apparently, it's kind of like the kid who gets chosen last in a pick-up basketball game. Either that, or it's just too damn healthy. After all, when we're craving junk food, don't we want something tastier (aka "worse for us")?

For posterity, here's the Before and After:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Our game, just like NCAA hoops, had a Sweet 16 and a Final Four, the other three of which were Barbecued Rib Chips and two different types of Cheez-Its.

Our vending machine has now been re-stocked, thanks to Jerry Brigham of Cedar Lake Vending, as we prepare for the next lockdown.

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Jerry's been stocking vending machines for 60 years. His first client was Utica Cutlery. Back when he started, Jerry told us it was mostly packages of cigarettes. The few candy bars in his inventory at that time were just five cents a pop.