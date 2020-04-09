Utica Bowls Offering ‘Family Quarantine’ DIY Kit

Add Utica Bowls to the list of businesses who are offering 'kits' to do-it-yourself!

If you've been looking for a healthy option for a meal or a snack, it was announced on Facebook that Utica Bowls is now offering 'Family Quarantine Kits' so your family can get their fix and make it the way they want it!

All you have to do is choose your base, granola, fruits and toppings! For two to three people, it's only $25 to get the ingredients. For four to five, only $35.

Utica Bowls is open at 230 Genesee St in Utica. If you'd like to order the 'Family Quarantine Kit' be sure to call ahead at (315) 507-3072.