You Could Win Superbowl 2022 Tickets by Donating Blood

Giving blood is such an easy thing to do, especially when there's an incentive for doing so.

The coronavirus pandemic has set the American Red Cross back in terms of their blood supply. That's why they're upping the ante with a prize like no other.

In the month of January, stop by a local blood donation center, donate blood and receive a chance to win 2 tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl in LA!

There's a lot of people who are concerned about donating blood during the pandemic. According to the Red Cross, there are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus. Therefore, it's still safe for you to go and donate. Employees taking blood follow thorough safety protocols, which can be found on their website.

If you have some free time, please donate. It doesn't take very long and will help save so many lives, especially during a time when the Red Cross has such a shortage, it is critical to get donations.

How To Donate Blood

To ensure the safety of both patients and donors, these are some of the requirements donors must meet to be eligible to donate blood based on their donation type. For whole blood donation, you must be in good health and feeling well, you must be at least 16 years old in most states and you must weigh at least 110 pounds.

You can make an appointment today and visit the Utica Blood Donation Center at 4685 Commercial Drive. There's also a few other locations that you can sign up to donate as well.

Reasons You Wouldn't Be Able To Donate

If you don’t feel well on the day of your donation, please call to cancel. The folks at the American Red Cross would be happy to see you 24 hours after your symptoms pass. Most medications will not disqualify you from being able to donate blood, but may require a waiting period after your final dose. Also, if you've been out of the country or if you have low iron levels, you may not be able to donate.