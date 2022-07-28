I like to think of myself as a decently in shape person. I go to an incredible gym that gets me really pushing myself when I work out, but the one thing I will admit that I struggle with is nutrition.

We live in such a food-centric area, there's only a select few places that specialize in clean eating. It's really exciting to see another business being opened to step up and help with that need.

Coming soon to Champlin Ave in Utica is The Snack Rack, a business dedicated to guilt free snacking. They'll be specializing in protein shakes, balls and bars, and overnight protein oats to really help those focused on healthy nutrition habits.

According to their Facebook page, they'll be macro friendly, with gluten free and high protein options available. I don't know about you, but I'm really eager to give these things they'll have a try.

COMING SOON! All made fresh and with highest quality ingredients! Look for us to open sometime mid August!

Where Will The Snack Rack Be Located?

It says on their Facebook announcement that they'll be opening across the street from Upstate Empire Fitness, which is in the shopping plaza with Home Outlet, Valley Gymnastics, among others.

Owner Amanda Mazza is taking this on as her newest business adventure. She is also the owner of Wicked Sweets by Alyssa in Yorkville. I'm pretty confident to say if you'd want anyone responsible of opening a shop like this - it's her.

You can keep up with all of the news from The Snack Rack by finding them on Facebook.

