Mrs. Freshley’s Pulls ‘Paw Patrol’ Mini Muffins From Shelves After Complaints

If you've got a kid in the house who begged you for Mrs. Freshley's Mini Muffins with Paw Patrol characters on them, you should consider throwing them away. Mrs. Freshley's has pulled the 'Paw Patrol' mini muffins from store shelves amid complaints.

The brand says it was made aware of issues with the mini muffins, which come in "Barkin' Blueberry" and "Pawfect Choco-Chip" flavors, after customers began complaining earlier last week about the taste of "chemicals" and observing mold on the physical muffins.

Amanda Shingleton wrote a warning on Facebook to other parents, saying her son allegedly went to school the next morning after eating a whole box of the muffins. She got a call from the school nurse that her son was complaining of a sore throat. Originally she thought it may have been due to her son overcoming strep throat. Then, she tasted the muffins for herself.

I was getting ready to go to bed and saw the boys didn’t eat all of their muffins and a pack was open so I decided to eat them... It tasted just like chemicals! At first I thought maybe it was just off because they are suppose to be lower sugar so I tried another. I could immediately taste the chemicals and had an awful aftertaste. A few minutes later my throat started to tingle and burn.

Mrs. Freshley's responded to the claims with a statement that they have pulled the product from store shelves across the nation. They encourage anyone who has purchased the product to throw it out immediately and report any issues to the company's Consumer Relations Center at 866-245-8921.

However, it looks like not ALL stores may have pulled the products from the shelves. Jenai Rossow of Ithaca says she has, allegedly, seen packages of muffins still being sold by local retailers and urges others not only to not purchase them, but to write to the company informing them if you see them on shelves near you.

Moral of the story here: toss them away if you have them in your household and if you see them in stores locally, don't purchase them.