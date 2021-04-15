Watch Your SnoBalls: Hostess Recalls Popular Snack Food for Packaging Error

There's been an "oops" with the tasty snack treat, SnoBalls. Hostess has announced a recall to their cakes after an accidental packaging error.

It appears the company became aware of a packaging issue with their SnoBall Coconut products being packaged in Chocolate CupCakes packaging.

Some may not realize they're biting into the coconut cake, and there's nothing listed on the packaging about the cake containing the ingredient. The company has recalled the cakes as an act of caution involving allergies.

Here's the batch that is impacted:

Product Item UPC Batch Best By Date Hostess® SnoBalls® (single-serve) 888109010096 I031321000 May 27, 2021

According to the FDA, the products were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores, and distributors throughout the United States. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

