Watch Out For Local Phone Scam Targeting Verizon Customers

If you are a Verizon customer in Central New York, you may be getting scam calls.

Marj DeFazio Hubbard of Remsen posted on Facebook how she got a spam call claiming to be Verizon:

Just got a SCAM CALL claiming my Verizon service was being suspended. Press one for whatever, I hung up and called Verizon. Their number was cloaned. If you get a call hang up and call them directly."

Verizon was quick to handle this for Marj, so just watch out for these robo call scammers.