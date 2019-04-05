See Actor and Comedian Joel McHale in CNY

Actor and comedian, Joel McHale, is scheduled to perform this June.

See actor and comedian, Joel McHale, on Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m at the Del Lago Resort & Casino. Tickets to the stand-up comedy show go on sale at noon on Friday, April 5, and may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Performing his stand-up act around the country to sold-out audiences, McHale also stars on the hit comedy series Community on NBC, and for more than 11 years, he ridiculed pop culture and current events on E!’s The Soup.

McHale starred in Deliver Us from Evil and Blended, alongside Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. His additional film credits include the comedy smash hits: TED, Spy Kids: All The Time in The World and The Informant.

Additional upcoming shows at The Vine include:

Jon Lovitz: April 12

Clint Black: March 29 — Sold out

LOVERBOY: April 26 — Sold out

Boyz II Men: May 10 — Sold out

Sal Vulcano: May 11 — Sold out

Lonestar: May 16

The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard: July 12

Billy Gardell: July 13

Brass Transit: July 20

Chippendales: July 26

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.

The del Lago Resort and Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,9600 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.