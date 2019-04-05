If you're into things that go bump in the night, explore the Haunted History Trail in New York State, with over 65 creepy, spooky, and downright haunted spots. The year-round trail features tours and special events for ghost lovers.

18 new stops have been added to the Haunted Trail this year, including Belhurt Castle in Geneva, Pulpit Rock in Lake Placid and The Sagamore Resort in Bolting Landing.

Don't have time, or the nerve, to tour the entire haunted trail throughout the state? Take a tour of the trail in just central New York. There's 15 haunted spots to see, including Union Station, Rome Capitol Theater, Hyde Hall and the baseball Hall of Fame.

Some of the haunted locations are open daily while others are available by appointment only. Contact a stop ahead of time to ensure the best experience.

You can get your Haunted History Trail brochure for 2019.