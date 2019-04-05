‘Cowboy Bebop’ Netflix Series Reveals Cast

Netflix announced via press release the cast for its upcoming Cowboy Bebop (live-action!) series. It includes John Cho as Spike Siegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Alex Hassell as Vicious. (The press release notes Radical Ed hasn’t been cast yet.)

The Witcher and Daredevil ’s Alex Garcia Lopez will direct the first two of the 10 episodes in the season. Shinichiro Watanabe, director of the original anime, is a consultant on the series.

Netflix also provided these descriptions of each of the four main characters:

JOHN CHO (Star Trek, Searching) as Spike Spiegel Spike Spiegel is an impossibly cool “cowboy” (bounty hunter) with a deadly smile, a wry wit, and style to spare. He travels the solar system with his ex-cop partner, Jet, pursuing the future’s most dangerous bounties with a combination of charm, charisma -- and deadly Jeet Kune Do. MUSTAFA SHAKIR (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as Jet Black Jet Black was one of the few honest cops in the solar system before an ultimate betrayal robbed him of all that he loved, forcing him into a vagabond life of hunting bounties to put food on the table. Jet is an inveterate jazz enthusiast and Captain of the Bebop. DANIELLA PINEDA (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; What/If) as Faye Valentine Faye Valentine is a bold, brash and unpredictable bounty hunter. Suffering from amnesia after years of being cryogenically frozen, Faye does whatever it takes to survive. Whether she’s lying, stealing, or just being a thorn in Spike and Jet’s side. ALEX HASSELL (The Red Sea Diving Resort; Suburbicon) as Vicious A man who thoroughly enjoys a good kill, Vicious is the Syndicate’s most notorious hitman. He’s also Spike Spiegel’s ex-partner and arch-enemy.

There’s no official premiere date for the series yet, but as you can see, it’s coming together pretty quickly. And John Cho is a perfect choice too.