Another new international Avengers: Endgame poster popped up online today. It’s basically like the one that debuted yesterday , give or take a few Avengers (no fallen heroes, no Valkyrie). Oh and also it might just reveal how the Avengers beat Thanos. No big whoop!

First, here is the poster. See if you notice anything interesting or unusual about it:

Marvel

The part that caught our eye was the background on the right side of the image, behind Captain Marvel and Okoye. As ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey noticed, while the left side of the poster looks like a cloudy sky, that part of the background on the right closely resembles the quantum realm from the two Ant-Man movies.

Why does that matter? It matters because the most pervasive theory about how the Avengers will finally beat Thanos involves the quantum realm — aka a teeny-tiny microscopic universe that Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) have both explored. In Ant-Man , Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) says that in the quantum realm “all concepts of time and space become irrelevant” — a statement many fans have focused on while trying to think of ways the Avengers could reverse Thanos’ snap that wiped out half the universe. In Ant-Man and the Wasp , there’s also a lot of talk about these incredible “quantum healing particles” — when Ant-Man gets trapped in the quantum realm at the end of the movie he was on an expedition to retrieve these healing doodads — which might also be important too.

At this point, these are all just clues and hints, or perhaps deliberate red herrings. But the fact that the quantum realm appears on this poster (maybe) is probably the biggest clue of all that it will become a major part of the heroes’ plan to avenge the fallen. Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.