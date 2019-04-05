5 Central New York Cities Make Top 30 Most Dangerous Places

5 central New York cities are among the Top 30 Most Dangerous places. A few cities fell down the list, while another made it's debut this year.

Oneida, Utica and Herkimer are a little safer than previous years, dropping a few spots on the Top 30 list. For the first time, Ilion is among the most dangerous places in upstate New York according to FBI crime data that's broken down into two categories; violent crime and property.

#26 Oneida

Oneida dropped from 18th last year to 26th with 25 violent crimes.

Murders: 1

Property crimes: 380

Burglaries: 54

#21 Ilion

Ilion debuts on the list at 21 with 32 violent crimes.

Murders: 0

Property crimes: 253

Burglaries: 34

#17 Utica

Utica also fell a few spots from 13 to 17 with 337 violent crimes.

Murders: 3

Property crimes: 1,986

Burglaries: 376

#12 Syracuse

Syracuse was the only central New York city that moved up the list from 14 to 12 with over 1000 violent crimes.

Murders: 20

Property crimes: 4,817

Burglaries: 1,145

#7 Herkimer

Herkimer went from 4th to 7th this year with 50 violent crimes.

Murders: 0

Property crimes: 324

Burglaries: 29

Niagara Falls is once again the most dangerous place in upstate New York with 544 violent crimes. See the full list of 30 most dangerous places based on crime and population at NewYorkUpstate.com .

Where is the safest place in New York? Kirkland, Whitestown and Hamilton. All made the Safest Small Towns in America.