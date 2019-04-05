Experience A Night Prowl by Moonlight at The Utica Zoo

Have you ever wondered what the Utica Zoo is like after dark? Here's your chance to find out.

The Utica Zoo is welcoming back its popular "Night Prowl" event on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6:30pm - 8pm. The event gives families the chance to visit the zoo after dark and explore all it has to offer. What sounds do the animals make when the sun goes down?

Adults and children are welcome to explore the zoo, looking for signs of spring. There will be animal meet and greets, zoo tours by moonlight and a fire with marshmallows to roast

According to the zoo's Facebook event, "the April full moon is called the Pink Moon. This comes from one of the first Spring flowers, Wild Ground Phlox. These bright pink flowers are native to North America and often bloom around the time of April's full moon." The full moon is actually on the 19th - so it'll be almost full in time for the Night Prowl.

Cost is $8.00/adults and $6.00/child for members and $10.00/adults and $8.00 / child for not-yet-members. Pre-registration is required. For more information, or to register your family, contact the education department at mary.hall@uticazoo.org or (315) 738-0472 ext. 36.