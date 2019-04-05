Have you ever wanted to watch a movie under the stars? How about among several exotic animals? You can at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango this Summer.

Enjoy a Sunset Safari and Movie Night at the Wild Animal Park. You can bring your chair, blankets and the kids for an evening of fun.

The special night will be Thursday, August 8th from 6 PM – 10 PM.

The Regular admission price will get you into the Sunset Safari & Movie Night. If you have season passes, you get in free.

Get more information on the park, special events, admission and season passes WildAnimalPark.com .

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango is set to open Saturday April 13th for the season.