UPDATE: 03/02/2022 1708 Utica Police say the child has been located.

More information will be provided as soon as it is available.

Original Story:

Officers with the Utica Police Department were actively searching areas of East Utica on Wednesday afternoon, looking for a missing 10-year-old who was reported missing earlier in the day.

The missing child is identified as Jayden Shepard. He's approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs about 40 and was last seen wearing a black and green colored coat, and a black bookbag with Baby Yoda on the rear.

If you see Jayden or have knowledge of his whereabouts please contact the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3464.

Police say at this time, it is believed the child got on the school bus this morning, near the 700 block of Lansing Street, however, he never arrived at school and hasn't been seen since.

