Missing CNY Girl, 6, Found Walking Along Roadway

A missing six-year-old Central New York girl who is legally blind and hearing impaired was located walking along the shoulder of the road about a mile from her home.

That's according to New York State Police who say there were alerted to the missing child complaint just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. The girl was reported missing from her home in the Oswego County village of Cleveland.

It was around midnight that a motorist spotted the six-year-old walking along Kathrine Street and North Street, which troopers say is approximately a mile from her home. The child was found in good health with no injuries.

At this time, police have not how or why the young girl may have wandered off, or if any charges would be forthcoming.

Troopers were assisted in the search by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air1, North Shore Ambulance, Cleveland Fire Department, Constantia Fire Department, Oswego County Search and Rescue, and the Wilderness Search and Rescue Team, officials said.

The Faces of the 36 Children Missing From Upstate New York As of August 2, 2022, there are 36 children missing in Upstate New York. These are those children.

At Least 38 Kids Are Still Missing This Year In New York State As of October 6, 2022, these children are still missing in New York