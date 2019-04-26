Ozzy Osbourne Injured Himself Tripping ‘Over a Shoe Getting Into to Bed After Peeing’

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

A serious injury forced Ozzy Osbourne to postpone all of his 2019 tour dates and more details are coming to light. Earlier this week, his son, Jack Osbourne, indicated that the legendary frontman was on the mend, "getting back on his feet." Now, in an interview on Sirius XM's Jim Norton and Sam Roberts program, Jack relayed the cause of the injury that dislodged metal rods within the singer's body.

"He's doing good," Jack affirmed when Norton asked how Ozzy was doing. "He tripped over a shoe getting into bed after peeing," he explained, going on to note that the Prince of Darkness is "so bummed out" that he had to cancel his scheduled tour dates, pushing the "No More Tours 2" farewell run into 2020.

The dates for Ozzy's North American tour leg have been rescheduled and can be seen below.

The 2019 trek was set to feature Megadeth as direct support and there has been no word on whether or not Megadeth will resume their spot on the roster when the tour comes around next summer.

Meanwhile, fans in Europe are still awaiting the round of rescheduled dates for the tour that was postponed due to Ozzy's issues battling pneumonia and other health issues. The injury where he dislodged the metal rods came after he was recovering from the aforementioned problems.

It has been confirmed, however, that Judas Priest will open the European leg, as originally intended before the postponement.

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 North American Tour Dates

Wed

5/27

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Fri

5/29

Sunrise, FL

BB&T Center

Sun

5/31

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

Tue

6/2

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Thu

6/4

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center 

Sat

6/6

Hershey, PA

Hershey Park Stadium

Thu

6/11

Pittsburgh, PA

KeyBank Pavilion

Sat

6/13

Bangor, ME

Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Tue

6/16

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Thu

6/18

Hamilton, ON

First Ontario Centre

Sat

6/20

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon

6/22

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden Arena

Wed

6/24

St Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri

6/26

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Sun

6/28

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

Wed 

7/1

Milwaukee, WI

Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest

Fri

7/3

St Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Tue

7/7

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

Thu

7/9

Vancouver, BC

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sat

7/11

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

Wed

7/15

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Fri

7/17

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Thu

7/23

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat

7/25

San Francisco, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed

7/29

San Diego, CA

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri

7/31

Las Vegas, CA

MGM Grand Garden Arena

TBA

July

Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Bowl

Photos: Ozzy Osbourne Through the Years

Loudwire Source: Ozzy Osbourne Injured Himself Tripping ‘Over a Shoe Getting Into to Bed After Peeing’
Filed Under: Ozzy Osbourne
Categories: Music News, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top