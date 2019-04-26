Ozzy Osbourne Injured Himself Tripping ‘Over a Shoe Getting Into to Bed After Peeing’

A serious injury forced Ozzy Osbourne to postpone all of his 2019 tour dates and more details are coming to light. Earlier this week, his son, Jack Osbourne , indicated that the legendary frontman was on the mend, "getting back on his feet." Now, in an interview on Sirius XM's Jim Norton and Sam Roberts program, Jack relayed the cause of the injury that dislodged metal rods within the singer's body.

"He's doing good," Jack affirmed when Norton asked how Ozzy was doing. "He tripped over a shoe getting into bed after peeing," he explained, going on to note that the Prince of Darkness is "so bummed out" that he had to cancel his scheduled tour dates, pushing the "No More Tours 2" farewell run into 2020.

The dates for Ozzy's North American tour leg have been rescheduled and can be seen below.

The 2019 trek was set to feature Megadeth as direct support and there has been no word on whether or not Megadeth will resume their spot on the roster when the tour comes around next summer.

Meanwhile, fans in Europe are still awaiting the round of rescheduled dates for the tour that was postponed due to Ozzy's issues battling pneumonia and other health issues. The injury where he dislodged the metal rods came after he was recovering from the aforementioned problems.

It has been confirmed , however, that Judas Priest will open the European leg, as originally intended before the postponement.

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 North American Tour Dates

Wed 5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Fri 5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center Sun 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Tue 6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Thu 6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Sat 6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium Thu 6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion Sat 6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Tue 6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Thu 6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre Sat 6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Mon 6/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena Wed 6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Fri 6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Sun 6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Wed 7/1 Milwaukee, WI Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest Fri 7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Tue 7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Thu 7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Sat 7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Wed 7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center Fri 7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Thu 7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Sat 7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Wed 7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Fri 7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena TBA July Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl