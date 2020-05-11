Oh Yay, Warm Weather On The Way
Central New York is kind of notoriously known for wild and unpredictable weather. This past weekend, we experienced snow, sun, rain, hail, and tonight we're expecting a freeze warning into tomorrow morning.
But do not freight! The National Weather Service is reporting a light at the end of the tunnel. Consistent warm weather is expected to begin this upcoming weekend.
- Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
- Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
The other good news here is that it's not just expected for this weekend, but according to the 6-10 day weather outlook, it's here to stay:
The 6-10 day Outlook gives the confidence that a forecaster has, given as a probability, that the observed temperature, averaged over upcoming days 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 will be in the range of one of three possible categories - below (B), normal (N), or above (A).
Based on the graphic, New York State as a whole is projected to have temperatures that fall above normal. We haven't seen a temperature map like this in quite sometime.
We're slated to have 70 degree weather this weekend. Based on this map, there is a 40-50 percent chance that those temperatures could BE WARMER!
What are your plans when it gets warmer outside? I know I've seen people already out grilling, having fires and trying to get some fresh air. Personally, I can't wait to be able to go tubing down West Canada Creek. But that will have to wait for it to get a weeeee bit warmer I think.