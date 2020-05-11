Central New York Farm Planning to Host a Drive-In Movie Night

A Central New York farm is planning to host a drive-in movie event, and people are really excited about the idea.

Arlington Acres, in Lafayette, NY, is usually a gorgeous event venue, making their 100-acre farm and 2,500 sq. foot barn available for wedding guests. Since the PAUSE executive order went into effect, the barn hasn't been able to host weddings or other events.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Owner Katie Jerome says, "Like everyone else, we're going a little stir-crazy, and started to brainstorm how we might be able to use our 100-acre farm to hold safe events in compliance with social distancing guidelines. We're partnering with Nomad Cinema to turn our lower field into a drive-in movie experience."

The drive-in event will be limited to 100 cars, and the farm is asking for a suggested donation of $15/car or $5/person to help cover our costs, but it's not required. The event will (hopefully) take place May 23rd, starting at 8:30pm. Of course, the entire event hinges on whether CNY is able to begin gradually re-opening, and whether Governor Cuomo allows drive-ins an exception to open earlier than Phase 4 of the current re-opening plan.

A Facebook page for the event has 273 people listed as "going" and over 4,000 registering interest. Nomad says, "All cars will need to reserve a spot online in advance (if you don't have a reservation, you will be turned away)." They anticipate selling out quickly.

There's also a poll to determine the film shown. So far, The Goonies is in the lead.

Would you be open to a drive-in movie in Central New York?