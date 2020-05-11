Learn About Dairy Farms and Animals in New Video Series

American Dairy Association North East has teamed up with dairy farmers all across the northeastern United States to share fun, short videos to get kids (and adults) learning more about farms and their animals.

The series continues through the middle of June with a new dairy farmer every week sharing virtual tour videos and fun facts about their animals. This week, until May 15, farmer Emily from Dairy Girl Fitness is sharing her videos. As a certified personal trainer and someone who grew up in the dairy industry, Emily combines her two passions to teach others about dairy and staying active at the same time!

In Monday's video, Emily talks about cow's teeth, gets kids moving with jumping jacks, and encourages viewers to drink milk for important nutrients like calcium and protein.

The videos go up every weekday at 10 a.m. EST.

It is more important than ever to support dairy farmers who have been struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some have even been forced to dump thousands of gallons of product, but a number of organizations and farmers have been coming together for drive-through dairy giveaways to make sure milk doesn't go to waste. SUNY Morrisville holds free dairy giveaways every Friday afternoon on its campus.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Find more information about the American Dairy Assiocation North East's 'Fun on the Farm' video series on the Facebook event.