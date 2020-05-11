State Police Warning Of Social Media COVID-19 Face Masks Scam

New York State Police are warning the public of a new scam they are investigating involving COVID-19 face masks.

According to State Police out of North Syracuse, members of the public should be advised of social media ads selling custom COVID-19 masks on the internet.

New York State Police

Police say, several individuals reported purchasing the items, but the product is never delivered.

Police also add, attempts by the buyer to make contact with the seller are met with no response and results in a blocked account of the customer.

If you feel you may have fallen victim to this scam, you’re asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000. Police also ask that if you have any information on the social media ads or participants to contact them as well.