Employee At Rome Eatery May Have Exposed Patrons To Hepatitis A

The Oneida County Health Department has announced an employee at a Rome eatery has tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The Health Department says the individual worked at LaRoma’s Pizzeria on Floyd Avenue in Rome, while infected.

The employee may have exposed customers at the shop and the health department wants to alert those who may have had take-out from the restaurant.

Anyone who consumed food from the restaurant between April 27th and May 4th must receive preventative treatment within 14 days of potential exposure.

The county health department says if you ate at LaRoma's between April 20, 2020 and April 26, 2020, you should monitor yourself for symptoms. Symptoms of Hepatitis A include:

Yellow skin or eyes

Not wanting to eat

Upset stomach

Stomach pain

Throwing up

Fever

Dark urine or light-colored stools

Joint pain

Diarrhea

Feeling tired

Symptoms could appear between 15 and 50 days post-exposure and you're asked to contact the health department or your primary care physician if you are experiencing symptoms.

Hepatitis A is transmitted by consuming food or drinks or by using utensils that have been handled by an infected person. Casual contact such as sitting with someone does not transmit this virus.