Herkimer KOA Opening For the Season With New New Glamping Pods

Get ready to go camping. The Herkimer KOA Campground is preparing to open for the season and they have something new this year - glamping pods, the first ones in the Northeast.

There are two different sized pods to choose from. One option has a full bed and a sleeper sofa. The other option features 2 single beds and 1 full bed.

You can also enjoy your camping experience in a tree house, complete with partial kitchen and a full bath with shower.

Regular cabins, vacation rentals and tent sites will also be available for the season at Herkimer KOA.

The campground along the West Canada Creek in Herkimer is expected to open May 21st. Any COVID-19 restrictions will be provided before opening day. "The health and safety of our employees, and our guest, are our top priority."

The opening of Miners' Village and the prospecting area is yet to be determined. The Miners' Table Restaurant is open for takeout Wednesday - Sunday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

Herkimer KOA is located at 4626 State Route 28 North in Herkimer, New York. You can contact call 315-891-7355 or email diamonds@ntcnet.com if you have questions. Get the latest, up to date information at koa.com/campgrounds/herkimer.

Camping is a great way to enjoy the great outdoors with your family, while maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.