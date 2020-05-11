Rome Police Continue To Investigate Murder-Suicide In The City

Rome Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a murder-suicide that took place Saturday evening just after 6 p.m.

According to Police, officers were called to 107 Whittier Avenue in Rome for a report of 'shots fired.'

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered one male victim deceased in the driveway of the residence and were then able to establish contact with a gunshot wound victim inside the residence.

According to officials, a female resident of the home informed police that she had been hit in the abdomen and that the male shooter was dead from an a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hearing that, the officers entered the home and removed the female victim. Police say they were also able to confirm the suspect was deceased. The surviving female victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and it is expected she will survive.

Police later revealed that the female victim met with police officers in a City of Rome public parking lot to file a domestic incident complaint against the male suspect. Police say, the female did not want any legal action take and that she was not physically abused, but wanted to document the complaint for family court purposes.

Police say, the female did indicate that the male suspect and her had at one time been in an intimate relationship and lived together at the address on Whittier Road. Police also revealed the weapon used in the shooting was a 12 gauge shotgun, which was located at the scene. Police revealed the other male victim found in the driveway was the brother of the female victim. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.

If you are a victim of domestic violence there is help. The YWCA has a number of resources on how to handle this plight and offer several hotlines. In Oneida County, call 315-797-7740. In Herkimer County, for our sexual violence and child advocacy services, call 315-866-4120.