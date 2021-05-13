The schedule is out for the Buffalo Bills and the entire NFL and our team will see 4 primetime games this season including Thanksgiving night, two Monday night games and one Sunday night game against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

The Bills schedule is not the easiest, but after a computer generated predictions, the Buffalo Bills still have a shot at the Super Bowl.

Early odds for the Super Bowl are already out, too according to The Athletic and the Buffalo Bills are in the mix. The Kansas City Chiefs are back at the top of the probability (with a predicted win probability of 11.39%). Check out the full list here, but here is the Top 5:

Kansas City Chiefs: 11.37%

Green Bay Packers: 7.97%

Tampa Bay Bucaneers: 7.25%

Baltimore Ravens: 6.13%

Buffalo Bills: 6.13%

Now, it is important to note that these are all based on betting odds for money and these teams would be your SAFEST BET.

As the Buffalo Bills get hotter and hotter you see EVEN MORE fans wanting to travel to go support the team. Some of the highlighted road games would be Tampa bay, Miami, New Orleans and of course, Nashville. Back in 2019, Buffalo Bills fans SWAMPED Nashville for a weekend when they hosted the Bills in an October game. There is a bridge in Nashville connecting the stadium parking lot to downtown Nashville, and after the Bills win, it was a sight that many were unable to forget: the entire stadium was let out, but it only seemed like there were Bills fans there. Check out the picture below.

Of course, the shout song was loud going over the bridge.