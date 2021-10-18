You Could Own An Authentic Piece Of Bills History!

If you have been a Bills fan since, what feels like, the beginning of time itself, then you cannot miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity to own an original, authentic piece of Bills history -- and it’s all for a great cause.

In April 2021, one group was able to purchase more than 60,700 sq. feet of NFL regulation football field turf, used by our very own Buffalo Bills from 2016-2021. That group was Turf for Tots.

What is Turf for Tots?

Turf for Tots is a charity where they sell an entire catalog of items cut from actual Buffalo Bills turf to supporters and football fans around Western New York to raise money for Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund, which benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families.

What Kind of Items Can You Order?

Surprisingly, there are a lot of different things you can make with turf! You can purchase yoga mats, a tailgater’s truck bed mat, a 15’x5’ roll-out training turf, a massive 10’x10’ tent mat for parties and tailgates, entryway doormats, placemats, wall hangs, and so much more. However, wall hangs, yoga mats, and other small-medium items are currently only available at in-person events, as per the website.

How Much of the Proceeds Go To The Courage of Carly Fund?

Half of all the proceeds from each sale will go to the Courage of Carly Fund at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY.

How Do I Purchase Some Bills Turf?

You can click here to order from the online catalog, or you can find Turf for Tots in person at one of their upcoming events for more of a turf selection. The event schedule can be found here.

