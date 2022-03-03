Here Are 9 Things New York State Wants To Ban This Year [List]

If certain members of the New York State Assembly have their ways, these 9 things will be banned in the state this year. There are bills in various stages for the 2021-2022 session, that if passed and signed by Governor Hochul, will ban these things.

1. Natural Gas

Natural Gas Prices In Midwest Could Jump Over 70% After Katrina Getty Images loading...

Assembly Bill A9329, which is co-sponsored by Anna Kelles, Emily Gallagher, and Jo Anne Simon, is currently in committee. It states in part,

Thus, it is the intent of the legislature that passage of this act is for the following purposes: - to end ratepayer-subsidized utility incentives for fossil fuel expansion while ensuring the equitable provision of electric service and efficient heating, cooling, cooking, and hot water services; - to require the Public Service Commission, within one year, to develop a statewide gas utility services decarbonization plan based on clear biannual gas sales reduction targets, robust analysis, and consideration of several electrification pathways; - to ensure affordable access to electric heating and cooling services and to protect low-income and moderate-income customers from undue burdens as they electrify their buildings;

2. Glyphosate

Miami Beach Sprays To Combat Zika Virus Carrying Mosquitoes Getty Images loading...

Senate Bill S8245, which is sponsored by José M. Serrano, aims to ban the use of Glyphosate in certain places. Glyphosate is a herbicide. The bill proposes a ban on,

the purchase of glyphosate by any state department, agency, public benefit corporation or any pesticide applicator employed thereby as a contractor or subcontractor and the application of glyphosate on property owned, operated or leased by the state.

3. Mandatory Overtime For Nurses

New York Seniors Get Free Flu Shots Getty Images loading...

Senate Bill S8063 is sponsored by Jessica Ramos and co-sponsored John W. Mannion. The purpose of the bill is to ban mandatory overtime for nurses,

This bill would amend subdivisions 3 and 4 of section 167 of the labor law to limit the time of the suspension of mandatory overtime for nurses for a natural disaster or declared emergency. It would prevent an employer from declaring a staffing emergency for routine nurse staffing needs and impose monetary penalties for violation of the law.

4. Hands-Free Devices For Certain Drivers

attachment-rojan-manandhar-xBhnguuVqJ8-unsplash loading...

Senate Bill S8021, sponsored by Brad Hoylman is currently in committee. If passed, the bill would ban,

drivers of a bus, taxi or livery from using hands-free mobile telephones; provides for certain exceptions.

5. Certain Fire Resistant Items

Casper Presents Snooze Bar Tour Kick-Off In Washington D.C. Kris Connor loading...

Signed by Gov. Hochul, Assembly Bill A8723 bans household items with certain flame retardant chemicals. Now, items like mattresses, furniture, and electronics that have certain flame retardant chemicals are banned in the state. The chemicals in question have been associated with risks of neurological injury, hormone disruption, and cancer. Flame retardant chemicals are supposed to help prevent household fires but have been associated with health ailments, such as immune system issues, infertility, and cancer.

6. Smoking Inside Adult Care Facilities

Photo by Steven Pahel on Unsplash Photo by Steven Pahel on Unsplash

loading...

Senate Bill S4348 is sponsored by Samra G. Brouk. The bill, which is committee, would ban,

smoking in adult care facilities.

7. Release of Balloons

Photo by Al Soot on Unsplash Photo by Al Soot on Unsplash

loading...

Assembly Bill A3706 would ban the release of balloons in New York,

No person shall knowingly or intentionally cause any balloon to be released outdoors. For purposes of this section, "balloon" shall refer to a flexible, nonporous bag made of materials such as rubber, latex, polychloroprene or nylon fabric that contains helium, hydrogen, nitrous oxide, oxygen, air or water.

8. Certain Disposable Vapor Products

Photo by Antonin FELS on Unsplash Photo by Antonin FELS on Unsplash

loading...

Senate Bill S5098 is sponsored by Pete Harckham. The bill says,

For the purposes of this section "flavored" shall mean any vapor product, INCLUDING SELF-CONTAINED, DISPOSABLE VAPOR PRODUCTS, intended or reasonably expected to be used with or for the consumption of nicotine, with a distinguishable taste or aroma, other than the taste or aroma of tobacco, imparted either prior to or during consumption of such product or a component part thereof, including but not limited to tastes or aromas relating to any fruit, chocolate, vanilla, honey, candy, cocoa, dessert, alcoholic beverage, mint, wintergreen, menthol, herb or spice, or any concept flavor that imparts a taste or aroma that is distinguishable from tobacco flavor but may not relate to any particular known flavor. A vapor product intended or reasonably expected to be used with or for the consumption of nicotine, shall be presumed to be flavored if a product's retailer, manufacturer, or a manufacturer's agent or employee has made a statement or claim directed to consumers or the public, whether expressed or implied, that such product or device has a distinguishable taste or aroma other than the taste or aroma of tobacco.

9. Paper Receipts

Photo by Mike Walter on Unsplash Photo by Mike Walter on Unsplash

loading...

Senate Bill S771, which is sponsored by Todd Kaminsky, bans paper receipts

for certain purchases and requires businesses to provide proof of purchase electronically, unless a proof of purchase is otherwise required by state or federal law.

Get our free mobile app

Everything Renters Need To Know About Legal Evictions In NYS