If You’re A Real Buffalo Bills Fan, Apply & Make $1,100 Doing A Commercial

Show your fandom and audition to be in the commercial. Hurry though, the deadline is tonight.

If you're a Bills fan, you probably already do or have done these things. Make some easy cash Ever paint your face in a Buffalo Bills theme? There is a spot for that. Maybe you're just energetic and scream every Sunday when the Bills are driving down the field, there is a spot for that too. Ever jumped through a table? You can make the most cash doing that.

Not all of the gigs are paying the $1,100 amount, that is reserved to the table jumper. They are calling that the stunt role. All you have to do is jump through a table and then say "Stat That". We're not quite sure what that means, but one could assume it is the theme for the commercial. Every other part in the advertisement will also feature people saying that same line.

Roles Available

2 Boat Fans: 30 to 50 years of age - $550/12 hours

30 to 50 years of age - $550/12 hours Face Paint Fan: 50 to 70 years old - $550/12 hours

50 to 70 years old - $550/12 hours Super Fan: 18 years or older - $550/12 hours

18 years or older - $550/12 hours Young Football Player: 10-22 years old (if under 18 must possess an NYS Child Performance Permit) - $550/12 hours

10-22 years old (if under 18 must possess an NYS Child Performance Permit) - $550/12 hours Stunt Role/Table Jumper: 30 to 45 years old, preferably with experience - $1,100/12 hours

If you're looking to audition, the cutoff is tonight (9/21/2021) by 10 pm. Just send an email to submissions@castingbuffalo.com and use the subject line: Football casting followed by the role you're auditioning for. They will need your name, email, phone number, height, location, a few photos, and a short video audition.

Do you have what it takes?

