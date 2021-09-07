You HAVE to See This Bills-Themed Corn Maze! [IMAGE]

The Great Pumpkin Farm showed off the new design for their corn maze ahead of its 2021 season, and it is Bills-themed!

This will be the seasonal attraction’s 26th year, and it’s going to be an unforgettable fall at the Great Pumpkin Farm. Opening day is Sept. 18, and there is a lot that you can expect, including the legendary 5 acre corn maze.

This season, there will be a zombie paintball train, where you can take a ride in the woods on a train while shooting targets with paintball guns.

From paintball guns to apple cannons, there is also a boo barn for kids and adults, which has a haunted barn and a vortex tunnel.

It’s not truly the fall season until you take a hayride, and that is also available at the Great Pumpkin Farm. There will be some amusement rides available, and a hay maze, but I think I speak for everyone when I say that the best part of this upcoming fall season at the Great Pumpkin Farm will, without a doubt, be the corn maze.

In a tweet on Monday, the Great Pumpkin Farm unveiled their new design, and not only does it say “Go Bills!” a Buffalo Bill is carved into the maze.

Check out the maze below.

The Great Pumpkin Farm will be open Sept. 18 through Oct. 31, and you can find the full list of activities here.

Check Out The 11 Most Underrated Bills Offensive Players In The Past 30 Years The Buffalo Bills have has some amazing players over the years. We all know the superstars so we wanted to put the role players in the spotlight with this list.