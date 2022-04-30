NYS Parolee Allegedly Found with 9mm Ruger Handgun in Utica

An Oneida County parolee is under arrest, facing new charges after a parole check at a home.

The Utica Police Department says that investigators with the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit were helping officers with the New York State Parole conduct a home check on parolee Marquise Howard on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Howard is a 25-year-old man residing at a home on the 200 block of Eagle Street in Utica.

Ruger Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) Ruger Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) loading...

In a written release the UPD says, "During the course of the check, Parole officers located a 9mm Ruger handgun, and a shotgun, both items which are prohibited from possessing due to the current Parole status."

Get our free mobile app

Howard was taken into custody and brought to the Utica Police Department. No injuries or other incidents were reported during the arrest.

Marquise Howard Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) Marquise Howard Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) loading...

Howard now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Citizens with information about crimes or illegal weapons should call authorities. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

12 Actors Who Did Crazy Things To Get Into Character These actors stopped at nothing to transform into their onscreen roles.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.

The Best Movies That Are Under 80 Minutes Long