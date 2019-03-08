Sometimes you have to wonder if downstate lawmakers even know there is an upstate. Legislation is being proposed to ban fishing and hunting tournaments and derbies in the state of New York.

In a story first reported by First Rochester.com , the bill is being introduced by lawmakers from around the city. Here's some of the language in the proposed law:

It shall be unlawful for any person to organize, sponsor, conduct, promote, or participate in any contest, competition, tournament, or derby with the objective of taking or hunting wildlife for prizes or other inducement, or for entertainment.

The proposed punishment would be up to 1 year in jail and/or a fine between $500 to $2,000. The bill was read on the floor, then sent to the Committee on Environmental Conservation for further review. Read more on the story at Rochester First.com .