Lou Gramm to Release Six Songs He Started in the ‘80s

Lou Gramm said he's taken six songs he’d written for his ‘80s solo albums and completed them. They'll be released over the coming months.

The former Foreigner singer said he planned to put them out in two sets of three tracks, with the first group to arrive around May or June.

“I’m working on some things now that were extra songs on my solo albums,” Gramm told RockBandReviews.com . “If there’s 10 songs on the album, you usually record 13 and pick the best 10 or the 10 that are finished. So the other three have been sitting around for 25, 30 years, and I went back recently and listened to them, and they sounded so good that I finished them.”

You can listen to the full interview below.

Gramm said that "starting in about two months, maybe three months, I’m gonna be released three songs on downloads and see how that works out. So those songs will be heard for the first time. And then in another three or four months, there’s gonna be three more new songs released. So that could be going on for six or eight months, and we’ll see what happens.”

The singer released his debut solo album, Ready or Not , in 1987, followed by Long Hard Look in 1989. His third outing, Lou Gramm Band , didn’t arrive until 2009; his most recent LP, My Baby , came out in 2015.

Last month Gramm discussed the possibility of completing “six or seven” Foreigner songs he started writing with guitarist Mick Jones before he left the band in 2003.