13 Definite Signs You’re a REAL Central New Yorker

There's just something about Central New York. When you live here - it becomes part of who you are. If you weren't born and raised here, there are signs that you've become a REAL Central New Yorker.

Signs That You're a REAL Central New Yorker

You start to refer to 40 degree days as "warm".

Anything warmer than 50 is safely shorts weather.

Your garage or trunk carries an extra blanket, a spare scraper for your car, and probably a small shovel.

When the weatherman predicts a foot of snow in May, you're not even that surprised.

You're not afraid to drive in ANY kind of weather.

You consider "Utica Greens" just greens.

You know better than to drive anywhere near downtown Utica during the Heart Run, the Boilermaker, or the St. Patrick's Day parade.

If a pothole isn't at least 6 inches deep and a foot across, it's just a bump - and you know, because you've seen potholes big enough to swallow a tire.

You know there's nothing better than Fall in Central New York - and you can tell when it's a good leaf-peeping season.

You've picked your own pumpkins, apples, and blueberries - and you've watched cider being pressed.

You've planned a Halloween costume around whether it fits over a coat.

Same goes for Easter outfits.

You've been to Enchanted Forest so many times - but you still take a picture with Paul Bunyan every time.

You've chopped down your own Christmas tree.

You've seen more stores come and go from the mall than you can count on two hands.

What are we missing? What's another sign that you're a REAL Central New Yorker?