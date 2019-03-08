Heart Reunite at Star-Studded Love Rocks NYC Concert

Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart shared a stage together for the first time since October 2016 last night.

They played at New York's Beacon Theatre as part of the Love Rocks NYC, a benefit for God's Love We Deliver, and delivered two of their hits and helped close out the evening during Robert Plant 's headlining set.

The concert also featured performances by Billy Gibbons , Sheryl Crow , Mavis Staples, Buddy Guy and Hozier. You can see photos from the event below.

As WJRZ reported, Nancy addressed the crowd before their performance. "Thank you for being here for this wonderful night of humanity and kindness and goodness," she said as they launched into "These Dreams" and "Crazy on You."

At the show's end, the Wilsons -- along with Grace Potter, Lukas Nelson and Taj Mahal -- joined Plant for a rendition of Big Joe Turner's "Shake, Rattle and Roll." They stayed on the stage for the finale, when all the performers joined in on Traffic 's "Feelin' Alright."

Plant's set was filled with guests, with Crow (who sported a Heart T-shirt) and Jimmie Vaughan sitting in at times. Gibbons' slot earlier in the night included a cover of Jimi Hendrix' s "Foxey Lady," with former New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams on guitar.

The Wilson sisters went on a hiatus after the last date of their 2016 tour , after Ann's husband struck one of Nancy's children while Heart performed. He pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault, and was sentenced to probation, counseling, payment of restitution and was banned from contacting Nancy's children.

There was never an indication the split would be permanent, but the sisters spent the next two years working on side projects. Last month, they officially announced their return to the road, announcing dates for a 39-city tour this summer. Crow and Joan Jett will open the shows.

According to the mission statement on God's Love We Deliver's website , the organization prepares and delivers "nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves" without charge, regardless of the income of the recipient. It also provides "illness-specific nutrition education and counseling to clients, families, care providers and other service organizations."