Hear Keith Richards’ ‘Big Town Playboy’ From Debut Album Box Set

Keith Richards has released another previously unheard track from the upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of Talk is Cheap . The bluesy "Big Town Playboy," which you can hear below, is one of six new songs included in the package.

He earlier released a cover of Willie Dixon's "My Babe."

They're part of a huge set that includes Richards' 1988 debut album on both compact disc and vinyl, and an 80-page booklet featuring a new interview with the Rolling Stones legend. A super-deluxe edition featuring singles, a guitar pick, lyric sheets and two posters comes in a box that replicates the feel of his Fender guitar.

Recording outside Quebec during a hiatus with longtime collaborator Mick Jagger , Richards found an instant new chemistry with a group he dubbed the X-Pensive Winos. "There's no way you can stand in front of the Winos without getting off. It's a surefire high," Richards said in his autobiography, Life . "It was so hot you could hardly believe it."

Drummer Steve Jordan, whom Richards played with on the Chuck Berry concert film Hail! Hail! Rock & Roll , was joined by guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton and keyboardist Ivan Neville. Guest musicians included Bootsy Collins, Bernie Worrell and Richards' former Stones bandmate Mick Taylor .

This reissue is due on March 29. The other new songs are "Brute Force," "Mark on Me," "Slim" and "Blues Jam."

