Hear Keith Richards’ ‘Big Town Playboy’ From Debut Album Box Set
Keith Richards has released another previously unheard track from the upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of Talk is Cheap. The bluesy "Big Town Playboy," which you can hear below, is one of six new songs included in the package.
He earlier released a cover of Willie Dixon's "My Babe."
They're part of a huge set that includes Richards' 1988 debut album on both compact disc and vinyl, and an 80-page booklet featuring a new interview with the Rolling Stones legend. A super-deluxe edition featuring singles, a guitar pick, lyric sheets and two posters comes in a box that replicates the feel of his Fender guitar.
Recording outside Quebec during a hiatus with longtime collaborator Mick Jagger, Richards found an instant new chemistry with a group he dubbed the X-Pensive Winos. "There's no way you can stand in front of the Winos without getting off. It's a surefire high," Richards said in his autobiography, Life. "It was so hot you could hardly believe it."
Drummer Steve Jordan, whom Richards played with on the Chuck Berry concert film Hail! Hail! Rock & Roll, was joined by guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton and keyboardist Ivan Neville. Guest musicians included Bootsy Collins, Bernie Worrell and Richards' former Stones bandmate Mick Taylor.
This reissue is due on March 29. The other new songs are "Brute Force," "Mark on Me," "Slim" and "Blues Jam."
