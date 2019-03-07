Let the games begin. A new entertainment center in central New York offers the area's only indoor bumper cars, laser tag, virtual reality and the largest pretzel.

The Apex Entertainment Center has over 55,000 square feet of fun with thrill inducing amusement and adventure, in the former All-Star Alley & Tavern space on the third level of Destiny USA’s Canyon Area.

“We exist to entertain the people who live in the communities we love” said Lisa Napelitano , APEX Entertainment Director of Sales and Marketing. “We believe our guests will be shocked at the renovation and all of the different attractions we have to offer.”

In addition to the multi-level, New York City Laser Tag Arena and hyper-realistic VR and target practice, there's bowling, bumper cars, updated classics and the newest gaming innovations in a 70-player position arcade.

All that fun works up an appetite and there's plenty of menu options to choose from, including Syracuse’s Largest Pretzel.

BUMPER CARS

$5 per ride

MODERN ROUND

Modern Round was originally created for military and police training. It's now available to all enthusiasts with over 250 skill drills, live action missions, and games.

1/2 Hour | Monday – Thursday $15 Friday – Sunday $20

1 Hour | Monday – Thursday $30 Friday – Sunday $40

HOLOGATE

Hologate is your gateway to a new reality. Fight robots, dragons, and zombies, throw a virtual snow ball or try to escape a sinking submarine.

$8 | VIP $7

X RIDER - COMING SOON

With 4D technology, 3D projection, surround sound, motion chairs and environmental effects, X-Rider is the virtual reality experience of the future. Experience a dynamic thrill ride with this new immersion technology.

$8 | VIP $7*

LASER TAG

Visit the 2-story futuristic NYC themed laser tag arena and enjoy a fast-paced game.

$10 per game

Learn more at Apexentertainmentcenter.com .