‘Arrow’ Will End After Upcoming Eighth Season
Arrow will return — one last time.
Star Stephen Amell announced on his Twitter account that the hit CW show will end next year following a shortened, 10-episode eigth season. Calling it “the greatest professional experience” of his life, Amell thanked fans for joining him on the adventure:
Arrow premiered in 2012. It was the first of what eventually became an entire “universe” of DC television shows on The CW. It currently shares the airwaves with The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. The shows have shared actors, and even crossed over — the “Arrowverse” is arguably as close as television has ever gotten to capturing the spirit and style of serialized monthly comic books. It’s also proven very popular with fans at a time when DC’s movies were ... not always popular. (I’m being delicate about this.)
The seventh season of Arrow is currently airing on The CW; the season finale is scheduled to premiere on later this spring.
