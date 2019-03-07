Arrow will return — one last time.

Star Stephen Amell announced on his Twitter account that the hit CW show will end next year following a shortened, 10-episode eigth season. Calling it “the greatest professional experience” of his life, Amell thanked fans for joining him on the adventure:

Arrow premiered in 2012. It was the first of what eventually became an entire “universe” of DC television shows on The CW. It currently shares the airwaves with The Flash , Legends of Tomorrow , and Supergirl. The shows have shared actors, and even crossed over — the “Arrowverse” is arguably as close as television has ever gotten to capturing the spirit and style of serialized monthly comic books. It’s also proven very popular with fans at a time when DC’s movies were ... not always popular. (I’m being delicate about this.)

The seventh season of Arrow is currently airing on The CW; the season finale is scheduled to premiere on later this spring.