Family Fun Day This Weekend At Woods Valley

With so much snow in Central New York, maybe you want to have some family fun. Woods Valley Ski Area is hosting Family Fun Day.

The Utica OD reports that the event will benefit the Woods Valley Volunteer Ski Patrol. All the family fun starts at 9AM on Saturday, March 9th. The day will be full of all sorts of activities on and off the slopes:

• Cardboard Sled Derby starts at 11 a.m. in the tubing area. Enjoy the thrill as kids (and adults) race down the slopes in their own homemade sleds showcasing some unique, fun and creative entries. This event has grown to become a favorite for participants and spectators. • Chicken barbecue from noon to 1:30. Tickets are a $10 donation beginning at 9 a.m. • Craft beer tasting from 2 to 6 p.m. Purchase a punch card with a valid ID and sample five different beers from area distributors. • Live music by two popular local groups in the Tap Room 46. Nina’s Brew entertains from 2 to 5 p.m. and Follow the Muse takes the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. • 50/50 Raffle.Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, sold all day for a chance to win some great prizes. The drawing and presentation of awards takes place at 4:30 p.m. in the chalet."

You will find Woods Valley at 9100 state Route 46, just outside of Rome.