All Signs Pointing Toward Spring in Central New York

It's been a rough winter in Central New York. But spring is on the way. Maybe not shorts and shirtsleeves weather yet, but a few indicators at least are pointing in the right direction.

Sunday's temperatures could reach the high 40s and low 50s, and next Thursday might top those readings. The projected highs would be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal after a February that's been colder than average in Utica-Rome, Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester and other portions of Upstate and Central New York. And there are other positive signs.

Forecasts project lots of sunshine next week

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday, which means more daylight hours

Spring begins officially on March 20th

So, it won't be too long before we're lining up at spots like The Ice Cream Factory, Voss's, and Heid's, and hanging out at venues like Picnic in the Park and Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field.

Hang in there, Central New York.