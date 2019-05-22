New Bills Player Will Wear O.J. Simpson’s No. 32 Jersey

Buffalo Bills player Senorise Perry will wear number 32.

According to The Athletic , Simpson's jersey was never officially retired; Buffalo's retired jerseys belong to Jim Kelly's No. 12, Thurman Thomas' No. 34 and Bruce Smith's No. 78.

So when Senorise Perry found out the number was available, he took it.

The Bills signed Perry from Miami in the offseason, where he was no. 34, reports WKBW. Perry wore no. 32 when he played for the Chicago Bears, and when he played college football in Louisville.