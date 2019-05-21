Why Old Soldiers Are Leaving New York State

Life for military retirees is not very good in New York.

Financial services website WalletHub this week published 2019's Best & Worst States for Military Retirees . Their aim was to "help ease the burden on our nation’s military community" and provide quality info on retirement options for U.S. military men and women. The study factored "29 key metrics, ranging from veterans per capita to number of VA health facilities to job opportunities for veterans." The Empire State fared poorly.

New York's overall rank was 48th (out of 50 states, plus the District of Columbia) and that final result was comprised of three main areas--Quality of Life, Health Care and Economic Environment. The Empire State actually ranked an impressive 5th in Health Care, but its rankings in the other two categories were a dismal 47th in Quality of Life and dead-last in Economic Environment.

Red States were more favorable for military retirees than Blue States. The top two states were Virginia and Florida, where retirees of all types enjoy tremendous advantages.