Authorities Looking For Missing Albany Teen Who May Be In Utica

Authorities are looking for a missing teen from Albany.

16-year old Jaylynn Harvey is bi-racial, about 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs around 163 pounds and wears glasses.

Jaylynn may still be in the Albany area or she may have traveled to Utica.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE LOST. (1-800-843-5678) or the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-400.