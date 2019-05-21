Registration Now Open For 2019 Ride For Kids

Break out your motorcycles for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Utica Ride for Kids coming up.

The motorcycle ride takes place on Sunday July 21st. The ride is from the Deerfield Fire Department to the George T Hiltebrant Recreation Center in Old Forge.

Join us for a scenic, motorcycle ride from Deerfield Fire Department and ending at George T Hiltebrand Recreation Center. Local pediatric brain tumor survivors will accompany motorcyclists on their ride. Any make or model of street legal motorcycle is welcome, and food and entertainment are available for all registered attendees.

Rome Sentinel reports that pre-registration is $40, $45 the day of the ride. You can register online .