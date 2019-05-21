Are you looking to bring the family out to a Memorial Day Parade here in Central New York this weekend? Here's a look at a few going on.

1) New Hartford Memorial Day Parade

The New Hartford Memorial Day Parade starts 6PM on Monday May 27th. The parade will proceed east on Genesee Street to Pearl Street, Sanger Avenue and Oxford Rd, ending at the Fire Station (4 Oxford Rd at Mill Street).

2) Sherrill Memorial Day Parade

Sherrill's Memorial Day Parade is scheduled on Monday May 27th at 8:45AM. The parade starts at Sherrill Road and East Hamilton Ave and will continue to Memorial Park on Sherrill Road across from City Hall. After the parade there will be a ceremony in Memorial Park and an open house at the Legion.

3) Town Of Eaton Memorial Day Celebration

The Friends of the Old Town of Eaton Museum will be celebrating Memorial Day Monday, which is traditionally “History Day” or “Eaton Day by opening the Museum for the season, a season that will once again host a “Summer Lecture Series” and new displays. From 11:00 am until 3:00pm Back Street Mary, the former Madison County Historian, will be at the museum to show visitors the new display and tout the history of the Eaton area.

4) Village of New York Mills Annual Memorial Day Parade

The Annual New York Mills Parade will begin at 11AM on Main and Elm Streets ending at Veterans Park on Main Street where the Memorial service will begin with Congressman Anthony Brindisi as the main speaker.

5) Rome Vietnam Veterans Memorial Dedication

On Monday May 27th at 2PM, the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial , located at Griffiss Business Park, will take place.

6) Long Lake Memorial Day Parade

Starting at 11:30AM on Monday May 27th, the Long Lake Memorial Day Parade honors those who have served our country with a wreath laying, parade, and ceremony at the Long Lake Cemetery.

7) Poland Memorial Day Parade

The Poland Parade starts at 10AM at the Poland Central School and proceeds to the Memorial Park next to the Community Baptist Church, on Main Street in Poland.

8) Yorkville Memorial Day Celebration

The Yorkville Memorial Day Celebration will be on Monday May 27th starting at 1PM held at the West Whitesboro Street Memorial Park.

