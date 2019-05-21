ZZ Top to Open ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ Musical in 2020

ZZ Top announced that they were working on a jukebox musical show titled Sharp Dressed Man that's set to open in Los Angeles in 2020.

Described as an “outrageous, bawdy musical romp,” the show will include classics such as “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “La Grange,” “Legs” and “Cheap Sunglasses,” Variety reported. Band members Billy Gibbons , Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are acting as executive producers.

“We’re feeling very good about the efforts of our producers and our manager Carl Stubner in putting this together,” Gibbons said. “Our music is in very capable hands, so we’re really looking forward to seeing the results of these collective efforts next year. … Fans have often told us that we’ve provided the soundtrack to their lives, and this is very much in line with that kind of enthusiastic thinking.”

The show's plot follows a vehicle mechanic who takes on the role of a Robin Hood character, “stealing hearts and car parts – with the help of a merry band of beer guzzlers and hell raisers.” It was written by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins, who wrote the Grease Live! show Co-producer Prem Akkaraju said that the “Texas version of the Robin Hood story delivers countless laugh-out-loud moments. … It’s an absolute blast.”

“The show will utilize the band’s music and tremendous energy in a new immersive realm," Stubner noted. "Just like ZZ Top, it’s all about having a good time at a great party and telling fun stories through their music. … We are excited to have the opportunity to bring to the stage a musical that has some of the best songs of a generation, with some great actors of today, enabling us to have an incredibly creative and successful show in the future.”

More details will be revealed soon.