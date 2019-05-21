Famous Central New York Sports Institution Ends Its Run

With a Facebook post reading “all good things come to an end," the King of Kings Summer Pro-Am basketball leagues that reached prominence in Utica in the past 14 years have hit the final buzzer.

The organization, founded in 2006 and touted as the best summer pro-am competition in Upstate New York, faced financial and operational challenges it could not sustain. Alums include over 100 Division 1 players, including 15 with NBA or WNBA experience, along with more than 20 who played in other top domestic and international professional leagues. The roster of names, many with deep Central New York ties, reads like a Who's Hoops list:

-Iasia Hemingway

-Rachel Coffey

-Brittney Sykes

-Erica Morrow

-Juanita Ward

-Brianna Kiesel

-Brandon Triche

-Michael Carter-Williams

-Dajuan Coleman

-Eric Devendorf

-Billy Edelin

-CJ Fair

-Rakeem Christmas

-Scoop Jardine

-Lazarus Sims

-Rick Jackson

-Jimmer Fredette

-Rick Brunson

King of Kings founder and program director Doneilous King said: “We are most grateful to all the sponsors and volunteers who made the leagues possible."