2018 School Budget And School Board Election Results
The following results are from Tuesday's local school budget votes and school board elections.
Central Valley School District
Budget passed, 262-29
Jane North, Matt Darrow, and Jason Sanchez elected to the Board of Education.
Clinton School District
Budget passed, 727-154
Propositions 2 and 3 passed
Erica Shaw and Mary Lou Lauchert elected to School Board
Frankfort-Schuyler CSD
Budget passed, 130-29
Michael Clements elected to School Board
Herkimer Central School District
Budget approved, 238-50
Robert Mihevc, Brandee Herringshaw and Richard Lewis Jr. elected to School Board
Holland Patent Central
Budget passed, 695-236
Bus Proposition passed, 741-181
Bill Paolozzi elected to five-year term on School Board
Madison Central School District
Budget passed, 83-20
Propositions 2 and 3 passed
Brittany Rizzo, Jessica Clark and Mike Filipovich elected to School Board
New Hartford Central Schools
Budget approved, 856-204
Bus Proposition passed
Pamela King and James Stephens elected to School Board
Oriskany CSD
Budget approved
Owen D Young CSD
Rome City School District
Budget approved, 1432-503
Tayna Davis, Paul Hagerty and Lisa Herbowy elected to School Board
Utica City School District
Budget passed, 1,868-471
Robert Cardillo elected to one, five-year seat
Whitesboro Central School District
Budget passed, 875-212
Bus Proposition, Capital Project and Library Proposition all passed
Steve Farr and Donald Henderson elected to 3-year seat on the School Board