2018 School Budget And School Board Election Results

The following results are from Tuesday's local school budget votes and school board elections.

Central Valley School District

Budget passed, 262-29

Jane North, Matt Darrow, and Jason Sanchez elected to the Board of Education.

Clinton School District

Budget passed, 727-154

Propositions 2 and 3 passed

Erica Shaw and Mary Lou Lauchert elected to School Board

Frankfort-Schuyler CSD

Budget passed, 130-29

Michael Clements elected to School Board

Herkimer Central School District

Budget approved, 238-50

Robert Mihevc, Brandee Herringshaw and Richard Lewis Jr. elected to School Board

Holland Patent Central

Budget passed, 695-236

Bus Proposition passed, 741-181

Bill Paolozzi elected to five-year term on School Board

Madison Central School District

Budget passed, 83-20

Propositions 2 and 3 passed

Brittany Rizzo, Jessica Clark and Mike Filipovich elected to School Board

New Hartford Central Schools

Budget approved, 856-204

Bus Proposition passed

Pamela King and James Stephens elected to School Board

Oriskany CSD

Budget approved

Owen D Young CSD

School Board Budget
Yes: 69
No: 5
2nd Proposition:
Yes: 64
No: 10
School Board Candidates
Linda Tharp: 64
Quendryth Marshall: 68
Library Board of Trustees:
Barbara Poore: 65
George Mower: 56
Lisa Wilber: 55

Rome City School District

Budget approved, 1432-503

Tayna Davis, Paul Hagerty and Lisa Herbowy elected to School Board

Utica City School District

Budget passed, 1,868-471

Robert Cardillo elected to one, five-year seat

Whitesboro Central School District

Budget passed, 875-212

Bus Proposition, Capital Project and Library Proposition all passed

Steve Farr and Donald Henderson elected to 3-year seat on the School Board

